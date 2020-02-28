Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 12,533 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.98% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the period. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PFBI stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.65. 49,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,823. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

