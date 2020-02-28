Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 18,812 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the quarter. Parke Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.28% of Parke Bancorp worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 255,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,880.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock worth $331,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $23.14.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

PKBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

