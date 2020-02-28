Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,341 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Columbus McKinnon worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $85,048.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,278.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $1,362,999 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,095. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $791.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

