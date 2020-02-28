Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of Civista Bancshares worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 10,353 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 138,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,900. Civista Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

