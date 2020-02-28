Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Capital Bancorp worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of CBNK traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. Capital Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 15.66%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

