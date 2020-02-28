Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,641 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.92% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 149,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,432. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $388.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.