Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.26% of Sterling Construction worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 218,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

