Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90,027 shares during the quarter. Zagg makes up 2.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.43% of Zagg worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zagg by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zagg by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.74. 700,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,070. Zagg Inc has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $213.49 million, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

