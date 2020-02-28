Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.13% of Op Bancorp worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Op Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Op Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Op Bancorp by 27.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Op Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 61,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,032. Op Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Op Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

