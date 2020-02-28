Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,652 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $172.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.55. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

