Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.50% of First Northwest BanCorp worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $15.92. 14,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $169.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

In related news, Director Craig Alan Curtis purchased 1,500 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines purchased 3,000 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,039 shares of company stock worth $100,496. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Northwest BanCorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.