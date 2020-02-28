Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.88% of Great Ajax worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Great Ajax by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Great Ajax by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 330,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Great Ajax Corp has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

