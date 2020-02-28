Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the quarter. Midland States Bancorp makes up 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.91% of Midland States Bancorp worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSBI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,335. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $604.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $88,373.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $266,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,723 shares of company stock worth $986,909. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

