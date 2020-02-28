Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Universal Electronics makes up approximately 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Universal Electronics worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 347.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UEIC. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of UEIC stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.22. 143,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. Universal Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

In related news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $57,090.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,137 shares of company stock worth $342,716. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

