Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the quarter. Twin Disc makes up 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.88% of Twin Disc worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWIN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 47,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,862. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $115.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWIN shares. TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin Disc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

