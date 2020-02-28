Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $9.41 Million Holdings in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. CAI International comprises about 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.86% of CAI International worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in CAI International by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 173,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 124,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CAI International by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CAI International by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CAI International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in CAI International by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 195,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $440.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.75. CAI International Inc has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

