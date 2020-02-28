Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $9.89 Million Holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the quarter. Spartan Motors accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Spartan Motors worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Spartan Motors stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $557.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,500. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

