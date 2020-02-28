Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.12% of Hurco Companies worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HURC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 4,261.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 44,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,058. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $43.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter.

HURC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

