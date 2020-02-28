Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Heritage Insurance accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Heritage Insurance worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 71.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRTG stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.16. 242,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,442. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

