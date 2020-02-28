Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.41 Million in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 231,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.54% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 122,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,354. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

