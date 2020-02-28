Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 18,793 Shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.38% of First Business Financial Services worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 25,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 18.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

