Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 29,365 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,365 shares during the quarter. Esquire Financial makes up about 1.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.95% of Esquire Financial worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Esquire Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

ESQ traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $22.91. 19,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

