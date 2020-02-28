Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 306,124 Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,124 shares during the quarter. AXT makes up about 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.40% of AXT worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the third quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 35.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AXT by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 177,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 million, a P/E ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.62. AXT Inc has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on AXT from $4.70 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.