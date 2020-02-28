Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 83,938 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the quarter. Amtech Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.92% of Amtech Systems worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $113,950.00. Also, Director Robert M. Averick bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $43,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ASYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

ASYS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.98. 113,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,769. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

