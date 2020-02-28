Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 9,308 Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. FS Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.53% of FS Bancorp worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSBW. Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $306,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,146 shares of company stock worth $469,124. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSBW traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $47.79. 26,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. FS Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.13.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

