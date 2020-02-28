Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares during the quarter. BG Staffing comprises 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.16% of BG Staffing worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BG Staffing by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of BG Staffing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of BG Staffing by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGSF traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 153,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75. BG Staffing Inc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BG Staffing in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

