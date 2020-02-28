Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 43,959 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,959 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT comprises about 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.25% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 201.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 144,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 96,477 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,217. The company has a market capitalization of $515.10 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.41. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

