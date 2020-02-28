PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Acquires 3,963 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,844,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,411,215. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

