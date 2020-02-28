PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 283.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,442 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $78.02. 1,763,948 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.39.

