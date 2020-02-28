PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Buys 494 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,808,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.92.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

