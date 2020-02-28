PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,049,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,276. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.28 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

