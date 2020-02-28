PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,979 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Creative Planning increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 73,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,012,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,935 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.67. 67,534,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,625,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

