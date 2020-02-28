PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.17. 2,057,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,360. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

