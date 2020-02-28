PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Jentner Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,880,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 674,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after purchasing an additional 223,394 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,976,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,867. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1534 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.