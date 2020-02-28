PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,000,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,107,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,969,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.72. 3,279,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,092. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.70 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.33 and its 200 day moving average is $176.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.