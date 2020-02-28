PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,709.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,006,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after acquiring an additional 970,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,727,833 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.