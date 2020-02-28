PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 208,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,890,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,424,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,746,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,524. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

