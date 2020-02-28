PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Purchases 2,165 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.29 and its 200-day moving average is $170.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $143.94 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.