PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 145.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.65. 3,535,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,224. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $187.13 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

