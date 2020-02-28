PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,033,000 after buying an additional 85,527 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,485,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,040,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,151,000 after buying an additional 94,066 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after buying an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,003,000 after buying an additional 121,147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,947,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,610. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

