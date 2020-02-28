PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 102,496 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,096,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. 9,563,275 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.