PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $295.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,515,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,811. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

