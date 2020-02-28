PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 3,658 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,131,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,548. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

