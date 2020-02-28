PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 4,748 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.9% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.92 and a one year high of $108.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

