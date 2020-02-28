PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $53.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

