PAL Network (PAL) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. PAL Network has a total market capitalization of $202,599.00 and $786.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAL Network has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. One PAL Network token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, IDEX, Kyber Network and DOBI trade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAL Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02514637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00219962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00131174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAL Network

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, DEx.top, DOBI trade, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, DDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAL Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.