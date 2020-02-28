Palladium Partners LLC Has $75.25 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 43,860 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.66. 8,502,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,488,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

