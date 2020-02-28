Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Short Interest Update

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 980,600 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 30th total of 875,800 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

PLMR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 291,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,325. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.96. Palomar has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. On average, analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $200,178,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $296,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 316,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,728,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $242,585,100 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 98,035 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Palomar by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Palomar by 6,951.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

