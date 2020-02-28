Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.75. 68,653,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,266,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.87 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,199.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

