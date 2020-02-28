Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $135,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.49. 77,402,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,488,692. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

